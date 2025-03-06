Hours long raid at area smoke shop connected to 2023 investigation, officials say

BELLBROOK — Investigators raided a Green County smoke shop Thursday.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks with neighboring businesses for their perspective on the raid LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

Law enforcement spent hours at VIP Smoke Shop in Bellbrook, going into the shop and coming out with bags and boxes.

Multiple law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation told News Center 7 this is connected to a 2023 investigation at the shop for potential illegal drug products.

