‘One decision can quickly change your life;’ Today starts 100 deadliest days on Ohio roads

OHIO — The Memorial Day Weekend starts the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

>>RELATED: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Harrison Twp

The 100 deadly days of summer is the well-known time between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

As News Center 7 previously reported on Saturday, two people died and one other was hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Main Street and Philadelphia Drive.

The preliminary investigation reveals that an SUV driven by 31-year-old Meleah Walker of Dayton was turning left on Philadelphia Drive from northbound State Route 48 when she was struck by a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Shawn Norman of Dayton. Norman was traveling southbound on State Route 48.

Norman and his passenger 67-year-old Clarence Weatherby of Dayton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

>>RELATED: Motorcyclist dead after fiery crash in West Carrollton

Robertson spoke Sgt. Tyler Ross last week. He said people need to keep an eye out for those smaller objects like motorcycles on the roads and bikers need to pay attention as well.

Bikers are reminded to wear their safety gear and drivers are asked to buckle their seat belts.

Last year, there were 10 deadly crashes involving a motorcycle during the Memorial Day weekend. Seven were not wearing their safety helmet.

Sgt. Ross said nearly 50% of all deadly motorcycle crashes involve drugs or alcohol. He added it’s important for people to have a plan.

“One decision can quickly change your life, you know, not just your driving privileges, not just you going to your friend’s house or having to pay a ticket or work overtime to pay for that ticket, but it could change the rest of your life,” he told Robertson.

>>RELATED: ‘It could save somebody’s life;’ Police conduct OVI checkpoints ahead of Memorial Day

Ross is also asking drivers to not drink and drive.

Last Memorial Day Weekend in 2023, there were 24 deadly crashes in Ohio, and 18 had someone under the influence.

He said many people are choosing to drive drunk and not wear their seatbelt. Ross wants people to take getting behind the wheel seriously.

“People are losing their lives and they’re being killed so it’s serious, he said. “It’s a huge responsibility it’s a privilege to drive a vehicle at the end of the day, you’re driving a deadly weapon down the roadway.”

You can report dangerous driving to your local police department or the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

To report suspected impaired driving, call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving on the roads.

©2024 Cox Media Group