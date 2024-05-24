Officers, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — Officers and medics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in West Carrollton Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 500 block of Short Street in West Carrollton on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A West Carrollton Police Dispatcher confirmed that crews are on the scene investigating.

>> 4 flown to hospital, 2 critically hurt, after crash in Darke County

Central Ave. at Elm St. is closed, according to West Carrollton Police Department Facebook. People are asked to avoid the area.

No other preliminary details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group