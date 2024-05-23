UPDATE: 4 flown to hospital after crash in Darke Co.

DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 5:50 p.m.:

Four people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to US-127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road for reports of a crash.

The crash involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a van.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were able to free themselves after their vehicle rolled and came to rest in a ditch, according to Darke County deputies.

The driver and passenger of the van had to be freed by mechanical means.

A total of four people in both cars were flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Information about their conditions was not available.

Two CareFlight helicopters and one MedFlight helicopter were called to the scene along with Greenville City Fire, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, as well as Ansonia and Versailles Rescue.

INITIAL REPORT:

Three medical helicopters were called to a crash in Darke County Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. Darke County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to US-127 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

Darke County dispatchers confirmed that at least three medical helicopters have been requested to the scene.

Initial reports indicate that there are multiple patients with serious injuries.

