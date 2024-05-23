Local

UPDATE: Officer injured in crash involving Dayton police cruiser

By WHIO Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 1:11 p.m.:

A Dayton Police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash Thursday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is on the scene and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The officer’s injuries are being described as non-life-threatening, a Dayton Police spokesperson confirmed.

>> PHOTOS: Dayton cruiser involved in crash

The driver of the other vehicle involved refused treatment at the scene.

INITIAL REPORT:

A heavy police presence is currently reported after a crash involving a Dayton police cruiser.

The crash was reported in the 3800 block of West Third Street near the AutoZone just before 11:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Multiple Dayton police cruisers are responding to the scene.

>> Police identify suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old in Dayton shooting

A vehicle is reported to be on its side.

West Third Street is shut down from North Trenton Street to North Upland Avenue, the Dayton Police Department said in a social media post.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

Image 1 of 16

Dayton cruiser involved in crash on W. Third Street (Nick Dieringer )

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read