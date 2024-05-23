Police identify suspect accused of killing pregnant woman, 16-year-old in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman and a teenage boy in Dayton.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road on initial reports of a shooting, News Center 7 previously reported.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 32-year-old Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns said in an update Thursday that Taste was four months pregnant at the time of her murder.

Police identified the suspect as Nicole Cunigan Jr., who has not yet been taken into custody.

Johns said Cunigan fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu, which was recovered in Trotwood.

Cunigan Jr, Nicole Narome (05/22/1992) Cunigan Jr, Nicole Narome (05/22/1992) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 22-000996 on 01/24/2022 at 11:31 AM. Probation Violation - Probation Violation Ccs (Pending); Second Degree Felony - Felonious Assault (Pending); Fifth Degree Felony - Domestic Violence/Injry (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

