Officers, medics on scene after reports of Dayton shooting

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded after reports of a shooting in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched at 6:20 a.m. to the 1400 block of Shaftesberry Road on initial reports of a shooting.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that officers and medics are on the scene.

No other information was given.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will provide updates.

