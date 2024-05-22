Man accused of driving from traffic stop, taking officer with him, formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of driving off from a traffic stop with a Dayton officer inside his car has been formally charged.

Antonie Still, 30, of Dayton was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, kidnapping, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on May 13 Dayton officers stopped Still’s car due to expired license tags.

When making contact with him, police say he was acting nervous and moving around, including moving items in the vehicle.

While one of the officers was running Still’s information, the other officer asked him to get out of the vehicle but he refused.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: WATCH: Man drives off from traffic stop with Dayton officer inside car

While trying to get him out, Still sped off with the officer partially inside the car.

He then crashed into a truck before crashing into a tree and running from the car on foot.

Still was found hiding under a porch.

The officer stuck in the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital.

Still is in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned on May 28.

















©2024 Cox Media Group