2 dead, 1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — Two people are dead and one other was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Harrison Township Saturday night.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred around 9:06 p.m., Saturday, on Main Street (State Route 48) and Philadelphia Drive.

The preliminary investigation reveals that an SUV driven by 31-year-old Meleah Walker of Dayton was turning left on Philadelphia Drive from northbound State Route 48 when she was struck by a motorcycle driven by 58-year-old Shawn Norman of Dayton. Norman was traveling southbound on State Route 48.

Norman and his passenger 67-year-old Clarence Weatherby of Dayton were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker was taken to Grandview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.





