‘Once-in-a-lifetime experience;’ Shawnee High School marching band performs at Thanksgiving parade

SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County high school marching band will be in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade Thursday.

The Shawnee High School marching band left Springfield and arrived in Chicago Wednesday to perform at his year’s parade.

The Pride of Shawnee posted pictures on the school district’s Facebook page.

“The Pride of Shawnee is extremely excited to represent Springfield and the state of Ohio in Chicago,” said Sarah Smith, director. “This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the students and a first for Clark-Shawnee. Our students have put in months of hard work to prepare for this parade, and we couldn’t be more proud of their dedication.”

The band enjoyed Chicago’s skyline views and visited Millenium Park on Wednesday.

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade began in 1934 and has been a holiday tradition for many.

The Pride of Shawnee marching band is expected to be on television between 10-10:30 a.m.

The parade will be broadcast online through Pluto TV.

