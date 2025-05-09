Ohioans spend less than national average on groceries, study says

DAYTON — Ohioans spend less than the average U.S. household when it comes to groceries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
People who live in Ohio spend more than $6,600 a year on just groceries, according to a Lending Tree study.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New rules say kids can’t play in local city street after driver complaints
- High school senior shot, killed during possible prank before graduation
- ‘It might explode;’ Woman arrested after leaving purse at Ohio restaurant
It may seem like a lot, but the average U.S. household spends nearly $8,200 a year on groceries, according to a Lending Tree study.
Utah households have the biggest grocery bills, spending close to $12,000.
Researchers looked at spending nationwide between January 2024 and 2025.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group