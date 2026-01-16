Ohio zoo closed Monday due to forecasted freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS — Forecasted inclement weather is causing the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to close on Monday.

Zoo officials made the announcement Friday afternoon, stating the health and safety of the guests, staff, and animals is the top priority.

“Please know that the animals are safe and continue to be in great care, thanks to our devoted Animal Care, Security, and Facilities teams,” zoo officials wrote.

