T.J. Maxx planning Miami County location

PIQUA — T.J. Maxx is planning to open in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The off-price retailer is planning to open at Miami Valley Crossing in Piqua, according to Tolson Enterprises and the City of Piqua.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tolson Enterprises, the leasing and development company behind Miami Valley Crossing, lists T.J. Maxx as a new store coming to the shopping center on U.S. 36, near Interstate 75.

The retailer is expected to move into the space formerly occupied by Big Lots.

Tolson Enterprises also lists fashion retailer Buckle as a new property coming to the shopping center. Currently, Buckle is located inside the Piqua Center, formerly known as the Miami Valley Center Mall.

News Center 7 has contacted Tolson Enterprises for more information on when T.J. Maxx is expected to open and when Buckle is expected to make the move. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group