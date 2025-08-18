Ohio woman arrested after drunk driving, causing wrong-way crash with Indiana state trooper

DEARBORN COUNTY, Indiana — An Ohio woman was arrested after driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash with an Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Troopers patrolling Interstate-74 in Dearborn County overheard a Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-74 near the Indiana/Ohio State Line.

An ISP Trooper eventually spotted the vehicle, later determined to be driven by 35-year-old Erin Dowers of Cincinnati, as it continued westbound in the eastbound lanes near the 161-mile marker.

The trooper positioned his cruiser in front of Dower’s vehicle, and she entered the median of I-74 to avoid it.

The cruiser and Dowers’ vehicle collided at a slow speed before Dowers continued westbound past the trooper.

A second trooper assisted in getting her to stop.

The preliminary investigation determined that Dowers was intoxicated.

She was arrested and booked into Dearborn County Jail on preliminary charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving.

