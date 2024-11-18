Ohio volunteer fire chief to spend a year in prison after using department funds for personal use

COLUMBUS — The fire chief of a central Ohio volunteer fire department was sentenced to a year in prison for mail fraud.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chief of the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department was sentenced on Nov. 13 to 12 months in prison for using more than $200,000 in fire department funds for personal expenses.

TRENDING STORIES:

Johnny Baker, 38, of Wellston, Ohio, reportedly used his position as manager of the fire department’s finances to build up cash via pull tab sales, according to a release.

Initially implemented as a fundraiser, Baker raised funds from the local community through the legal form of gambling.

Multiple local businesses sold pull tabs to the community and sent the proceeds to Baker.

Baker initially used the funds to buy needed supplies for the department but eventually used it to boost his own income and spent money on cruises, resorts, sporting events, an ATV, firearms, and more.

He began working for the volunteer fire department in 2009, filling in various roles over the years including secretary/treasurer, and assistant fire chief.

He has served as the fire chief since January 2023.

Baker pleaded guilty in April to one count of mail fraud for the embezzlement, which included using fire department money to have items for his personal use shipped to his house via UPS.

As a part of his sentence, Baker will pay approximately $226,000 in restitution.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



