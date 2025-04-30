Ohio University cuts inclusion, diversity programs as Advance Ohio Higher Education Act takes effect

ATHENS — Ohio University is closing their Division of Diversity and Inclusion in response to the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act, which was signed at the end of March.

University president, Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez, released a letter to students and staff detailing the changes the university is facing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We must make organizational changes in response to the law as it pertains to the prohibition of diversity, equity and inclusion offices and positions at public universities,” Gonzalez said in the release.

Gonzalez highlights the university’s continuing commitment to belonging and community for everyone.

“We must continue to ensure every person we invite to be a part of our University community finds their place here and develops connections. Without forgetting that essential commitment, we must also follow the law,” Gonzalez said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The university is closing the Division of Diversity and Inclusion, and with it the Multicultural Center, the Pride Center and the Women’s Center.

These changes are eliminating staff positions that were dedicated to diversity and inclusion work. They will be given the opportunity to interview for any open positions at the university, if they apply and meet minimum qualifications.

The Office of Accessibility Services, the Veterans and Military Students Service Center and the Office of Civil Rights Compliance will not be impacted by the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act.

The university is now looking for input to help build inclusion and belonging without these programs.

“Ensuring Ohio University will always and forever be for every person seeking the opportunity to solve humanity’s most urgent challenges will require an ongoing renewal of focus and ideas,” Gonzalez said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group