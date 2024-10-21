Ohio TV reporter seriously injured in shooting making ‘miraculous’ recovery, station says

LAKEWOOD — An Ohio reporter who was seriously injured in a shooting earlier this month is continuing to recover.

News Center 7 previously reported that WOIO News Reporter Winnie Dortch was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 7.

Police were called to reports of two people arguing in the area of Clifton Boulevard.

As officers were responding there, callers reported that shots were fired.

Police said they arrived to find Dortch and 34-year-old Bryant Carter shot on the sidewalk.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and the nature of their relationship.

Police said they were familiar to each other.

“Winnie still has months of therapy ahead of her, but is doing well and can’t wait to get back to work!” our news partners at WOIO wrote.

Ohioans experiencing domestic violence can find resources by visiting ODVN.org or calling 614-781-9651.

If you are in an emergency, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text “START” to 88788.

