Ohio State women’s basketball head coach learns punishment in OVI case

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State head coach has learned his punishment in an impaired driving case, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kevin McGuff, the Ohio State women’s basketball coach, had his license suspended for 180 days and must pay a $563 fine and court fees.

McGuff pleaded guilty to an amended charge, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, instead of his initial OVI charge.

As previously reported by News Center 7, McGuff, of Dublin, was charged with OVI on May 6, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dublin police responded to reports of a reckless driver in May.

The caller told authorities that the driver struck several curbs and drove through a lawn.

Upon arrival, officers found McGuff sitting in his car.

The arrest report obtained by WBNS-10 indicates that McGuff told an officer that he was “coming from here to here” and denied drinking.

McGuff reportedly couldn’t open the driver’s side door or window for an officer for more than two minutes, the report states.

WBNS-10 reported that the officer conducted multiple in-car tests due to the suspicion that McGuff was impaired.

McGuff was arrested after the tests.

Ohio State Athletics Director Ross Bjork told our media partners that McGuff had been suspended without pay for two weeks.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group