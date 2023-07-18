Ohio State Highway Patrol enters 10th annual ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the nationwide “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Voting for the best-looking cruiser began Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and will end on July 31 at 12 p.m.

The Buckeye State finished in 13th place in last year’s competition.

The top 13 photos receiving the highest number of votes will be featured in the 2024 American Association of State Troopers wall calendar and the photo that gets the most votes will be featured on the cover.

To see photos of all of the cruisers and to vote in the contest, you can click here.





