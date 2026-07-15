Ohio residents turn to local farmers’ markets as cyclosporiasis concerns rise

FAIRBORN — The CDC is warning that there are around 7,000 confirmed and reported cases of cyclosporiasis.

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It’s the parasite outbreak that’s causing people to have explosive diarrhea.

Many cases are in Ohio, but the CDC believes they are linked to an outbreak in Michigan.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman stopped by the Fairborn Farmer’s Market to talk to farmers and customers about the precautions they are taking.

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“We’re seeing an increase in this as a nation and it’s concerning for me as just a person who eats,” Morgan Gamble said.

Gamble was picking out peaches when she spoke with News Center 7.

She’s shopping small after hearing about the outbreak.

“I’m feeling like it’s better to buy local these days. It’s a little bit safer than buying from, you know, bagged lettuce, things like that- those concerns that are coming out. So, anything local I can buy is better,” Gamble said.

Mike Geis owns Knoll Family Farm with his wife.

They’ve been setting up shop at the farmer’s market for years.

“We don’t want anybody getting sick, and we’re eating this stuff too, so we don’t wanna get sick,” Geis said.

Gamble said she worries most when eating at restaurants.

“I think it’s more affecting when I’m going out and about, so like if I’m going out not ordering salads and if there’s anything like leafy greens on I’ve got concerns,” she said.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been more than 3,000 cases of cyclosporiasis in the state.

Geis said he’ll need to see more cases in Miami Valley before he’s concerned.

“I’m not really worried about it that much now. If it was affecting 50% of the people in the area, I would start worrying about it,” Geis said.

News Center 7 will continue to monitor the outbreak and provide the latest updates.

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