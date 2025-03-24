Ohio Ranks 10th in nation for highway performance, cost-effectiveness

MORAINE — A new report ranked Ohio’s highways 10th in the nation for cost-effectiveness and condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 spoke to residents who couldn’t believe highways, like I-75, is part of one of the nation’s best highway systems.

Sasha Johnson drives from Dayton to West Chester every week for work.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said the highway is usually in good condition when she’s on her commute but was surprised to learn Ohio’s highways are Top 10.

“I didn’t realize that. I would have thought it would be like 20th or something,” Johnson said.

Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report ranked Ohio based on cost-effectiveness and condition.

Drivers said the construction projects on highways are keeping conditions good.

“They’re doing some work on them so they’re getting better. City streetways are a little bumpy, potholes here and there. But highways are pretty fine,” Brandon West said.

David Dilley is from Dayton and sees the report as a sign of improvement statewide.

“I’ve traveled all over the country. I mean, LA freeways are crazy. Washinton D.C. is crazy ... Ohio they don’t seem to be as well maintained as other states,” Dilley said.

The report states that Ohio drivers spend about 12 hours a year stuck in traffic.

Ohio ranked 14 out of 50 for traffic congestion.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group