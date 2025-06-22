Ohio politicians, lawmakers react after US strikes 3 Iranian nuclear sites

OHIO — President Donald Trump announced Saturday evening that the United States had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran.

The president briefly addressed the American people at 10 p.m., discussing the military action in the Middle East, calling it a military success and praising America’s allies in the region while expressing a hope for peace.

After the announcement, politicians and lawmakers across Ohio posted their reactions to social media.

Senator Jon Husted (R-OH), and former Ohio lieutenant governor, said Trump took “appropriate action.”

"Iran’s stated goal is “Death to America,” and it has made its intent to develop nuclear weapons clear. Those weapons would pose an unacceptable threat to America and our allies. In the absence of meaningful diplomacy from Iran, the president has taken appropriate action to prevent the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from producing these weapons. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Strength and certainty are the best pathways to peace and America’s national security. Thanks to the American military for the successful strike." — Jon Husted said on X

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the strike is a “somber moment in history” in an X post.

A somber moment in history.



President Trump did what needed to be done.



A nuclear Iran is unacceptable. It will not happen now. — Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) June 22, 2025

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in part he’s “confident” Trump made the right decision.

"President Trump did not make this decision lightly, and I’m confident he made the right one. Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. When peace through strength requires flexing our military might, we do not hesitate and get the job done, and the men and women of the United States military performed their duties with skill and courage." — Frank LaRose said on X

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) made a short social media post just after the announcement.

“God Bless the United States Military. God Bless President Trump,” Jordan said on X.

Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH) said this move was good for those who want peace.

These are three heavily fortified nuclear sites.



We don’t yet know what this means for the regime’s nuclear work or ambitions, but it absolutely means that the regime has been further weakened - which is good for those who want peace. https://t.co/k3lRFEu8q9 — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) June 22, 2025

Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo made a post disagreeing with the strike.

"I pray for the safety of our American troops in the region who have now been put in extreme danger by a President who has escalated our involvement in this conflict without even bothering to make the case to the public or Congress." — Allison Russo said on X

