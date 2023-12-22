Ohio McDonald’s reopens after ‘emergency notice’ to close; customer says ‘crack pipe’ found in order

COLUMBUS, OH — A McDonald’s is back open after inspectors say unsanitary conditions sparked an ‘emergency notice’ to temporarily shut down.

The McDonalds received a complaint from a customer on Tuesday after they reportedly found a ‘crack pipe’ with their order, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Upon finding the pipe, the customer returned to the store to issue the complaint to the supervisor.

According to documents acquired by WBNS, the supervisor went to the customer’s car to take their information, and after the supervisor went back inside the customer walked up to the drive-thru window to ask about a resolution. The customer left after the Supervisor contacted the police.

Police never responded to the location, according to WBNS.

Columbus Public Health officials visited the restaurant to inspect a follow-up to the complaint.

There was heavy construction being performed on the restaurant seating area, front service counter, and drink station, according to inspectors. Construction equipment, debris, trash, and dust were found, according to a report obtained by WBNS.

Additionally, a protective barrier separating the construction area and the kitchen had been removed and not replaced while work was being done.

The top services of beverage service equipment like the soda dispenser, Frappuccino machine, frozen beverage dispenser, and coffee machine were covered in dust, debris, screws, unassembled computer equipment, and wooden trim pieces.

The restaurant was given an emergency notice of violation and an order to close.

The health department confirmed that they conducted a follow-up inspection and approved the operation of the facility.

According to McDonald’s corporate, the location has reopened, our news partners at WBNS 10tv.com reported Thursday afternoon.

