Driver travels through roundabout, hits road sign, found dead in vehicle

DARKE COUNTY — A male driver described as elderly was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident Thursday afternoon at state Route 121 and U.S. 36 West in Darke County, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was the sole occupant in the maroon 2010 GMC Arcadia found in a ditch just off the intersection, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle was headed south on 121, approaching 36 West, when it traveled through the roundabout and hit a road sign. The vehicle continued off the right side of the road and ended up in the ditch.

Eyewitnesses stopped to render aid to the driver, who was unresponsive. He was removed from the vehicle and CPR was started, without success, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death.

Deputies along with Tri Village Rescue, New Madison Fire and CareFlight were dispatched to the location about 4:47 p.m. on the report of an injury accident.

