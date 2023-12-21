‘Making dreams come true;’ Local woman wins over $40K from Publishers Clearing House

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights woman is more than $45,000 richer today, just days before Christmas.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was in Montgomery County when Publishers Clearing House showed up at her front door.

Mary Magyar was the lucky prize winner.

Magyar is disabled after having seven different back surgeries.

In her free time, she played games on the Publishers Clearing House website and entered to win a giveaway multiple times.

“Not a lot I’m able to do anymore and I enjoy it, I have fun doing it,” she said.

Magyar said when she answered her door she was shocked.

“I thought it was just a UPS guy coming in to drop off a picture, much better,” she said.

Instead, it was Howie Guja, the head of the prize patrol for Publishers Clearing House.

“It’s a legitimate surprise,” Guja said.

We are always taught if something is too good to be true it probably is, how can people know they are entering a legitimate contest?

Guja said it should be a red flag if at any point you are asked to pay a fee.

“It’s free, you never have to pay to win and you never have to pay to claim a prize. That’s important,” Guja said.

Publishers Clearing House will not contact you through social media to tell you that you won.

All of their social media pages are verified.

“We love making dreams come true,” Guja said.













