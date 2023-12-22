Man shouting about ‘King Kong’ from top of wreckage arrested after crash that killed local trustee

WEST CARROLLTON — A man accused of causing a crash that killed a local township trustee was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Bryan Day, 33, was taken into custody by West Carrollton police at 12:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County jail records.

>> ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash at West Carrollton intersection

Day was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of reckless homicide, according to court records.

On April 11, West Carrollton police and fire departments were called to the intersection of Dixie and Dryden Road on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

>> RELATED: ‘Pillar of our community;’ Greene Co. township trustees remember colleague killed in Tuesday crash

Police arrived on scene and found Mark Campbell, 44, dead.

Campbell was a Ross Township trustee.

Day was driving the car that hit Campbell as he was stopped and waiting to turn left.

Day was traveling at a high rate of speed when he hit Campbell from behind, according to a crash report.

The crash report states that a blood drug test found cannabinoids in Day’s system.

Day is set to be arranged on Jan. 4, 2024.

Bryan Day (Montgomery County Jail)





©2023 Cox Media Group