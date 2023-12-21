Ohio McDonalds shut down; crack pipe found in order, customer says

COLUMBUS — Unsanitary conditions and a customer finding a ‘crack pipe’ in their food bag forced a Southwest Columbus McDonald’s to close its doors.

The McDonalds received a complaint from a customer on Tuesday after they reportedly found a ‘crack pipe’ with their order, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Upon finding the pipe, the customer returned to the store to issue the complaint to the supervisor.

According to documents acquired by WBNS, the supervisor went to the customer’s vehicle to take their information, and after the supervisor went back inside the customer walked up to the drive-thru window to ask about a resolution. The customer left after the Supervisor contacted the police.

Police never responded to the location, according to WBNS.

Columbus Public Health officials visited the restaurant to inspect a follow-up to the complaint.

There was heavy construction being performed on the restaurant seating area, front service counter, and drink station. Construction equipment, debris, trash, and dust were found, according to a report obtained by WBNS.

Additionally, a protective barrier separating the construction area and the kitchen had been removed and not replaced while work was being done.

The top services of beverage service equipment like the soda dispenser, Frappuccino machine, frozen beverage dispenser, and coffee machine were covered in dust, debris, screws, unassembled computer equipment, and wooden trim pieces.

The restaurant was given an emergency notice of violation and an order to close, the location will remain closed until they pass a reinspection.





