Local bus driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after allegedly being assaulted by parent

DAYTON — A local bus driver was seriously injured Tuesday after allegedly being assaulted by an upset parent.

News Center 7′s is at the school gathering new details and working to speak with parents for News Center 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Tuesday morning police and medics were called to Emerson Academy for reports of an assault, according to Dr. David Lawrence, Interim Superintendent for Dayton Public Schools.

Lawrence said a parent was upset that the driver did not take her children to school and assaulted the driver.

>> Tractor driver cited after firey crash severely injures local woman

The bus driver sustained “serious injuries”, according to Lawrence.

He said the bus driver waited one minute at the bus stop and after no sign of children closed the door and proceeded on their route.

“After reviewing all available footage, the District can conclude the driver did nothing wrong and followed all District protocols,” Lawrence said.

Charges have been filed against the parent.

Lawrence said the district offers its “heartfelt support to the driver as she recovers.”

“The harassment and assault of bus drivers is an ongoing concern this school year. This behavior is unacceptable and puts the safety of drivers and students at risk. We deeply value our bus drivers and will not tolerate any behavior that jeopardizes their safety,” he said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2023 Cox Media Group