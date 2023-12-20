Tractor driver cited after firey crash severely injures local woman

SHELBY COUNTY — A 31-year-old woman was flown to Miami Valley Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County earlier this month, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

>>PHOTOS: Woman flown to hospital after entrapment, car fire

On Dec. 7, OSHP, Shelby County sheriff’s deputies, and the Covington Fire Department responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m., on State Route 48 and Miami-Shelby West.

A 31-year-old woman from Piqua was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban when she rear-ended a 1991 John Deere tractor driven by a 44-year-old man from Covington., according to the crash report.

After striking the tractor, the Chevrolet drove off the road to the left and caught fire. She was trapped in the vehicle by fire crews got her out.

SR 48 has a speed limit of 55 mph, at the time of the crash, the woman was driving 40 mph and the man was driving 20 mph.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her right hip, right thigh, right knee, right ankle, ribs, nose, and teeth, the crash report said.

She was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. On Dec. 7, Ohio State trooper Maliq Carter told News Center 7 that the woman was in stable condition.

The 44-year-old man was not injured.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman flown to hospital after entrapment, car fire

While investigating, OSHP troopers found that the tractor didn’t have any rear lights. The tractor driver was charged with illumination of tail lights and failure to have a slow-moving vehicle sign, according to the crash report.

News Center 7 is working to learn how the 31-year-old woman is currently doing.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 SR 48, Miami-Shelby Crash SR 48, Miami-Shelby Crash (Brandon Lewis/STAFF)

©2023 Cox Media Group