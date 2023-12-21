‘Love helping people;’ Local Tavern holds annual fundraiser, provides toys for children in need

FAIRBORN — A local tavern raised thousands of dollars to provide hundreds of toys and gifts for families and children in need this Christmas.

The Flying Pig Tavern in Fairborn held its annual “Tips for Toys” Fundraiser and doubled this year’s goal.

For the past few months on Fridays and Saturdays, the Tavern has brought in people to guest bartend.

The goal was to raise $10,000 but they doubled that amount, raising $20,000, and went shopping at the Beavercreek Walmart to buy toys for children in need.

“This is my third location, and we’ve always did this at Christmas time...we just love helping people, helping families, and kids. It’s just an amazing feeling in your heart to be able to help people,” James Williams, the owner of Flying Pig said.

The Tavern will hand out all the toys this Saturday starting at noon, parents must bring their kids with them to receive a gift.

