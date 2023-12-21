Have you done your Holiday shopping? Here’s some tips for last minute shoppers

With Christmas just four days away, the National Retail Federation says nearly 142 million people are expected to shop this weekend.

News Center 7 Consumer Reporter Xavier Hershovitz has some tips to help you save on last-minute shopping.

There are a few things to remember when shopping this weekend, don’t be afraid of the gift card, check prices at different stores, and make a list with lots of options.

“You procrastinated and you can’t be as picky as you could maybe you know a month before the holidays there’s still going to be some really good options,” Kirstin McGrath, a RetailMeNot editor said.

She also suggested taking advantage of the deals and buying some gift cards for yourself if you can fit them in your budget.

To find the best deals while last-minute shopping, be sure to look for anything with Holiday packaging, Toys and even snag the curbside pickup discounts.

“Some stores right at the last minute are trying to compete with each other. So they’ll offer a pickup discount, so you might get 10% off, by utilizing pickup, and that’s another really good way to save if you’re a procrastinator,” McGrath said.

You might still find deals on electronics, but some of the more popular items may be out of stock.

