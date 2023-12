DAYTON — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton Fire Department Crews were dispatched to 103 Marathon Ave on reports of a fire in a two-story building.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that the fire was in the upstairs bedroom, and that everyone was out of the house.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

