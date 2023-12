DARKE COUNTY — A road construction project will cause lane closures in Dark County on Thursday and Friday.

Drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 127 South between U.S. 36 and Sebring-Warner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closures will take place Thursday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 22.

Construction crews will be working on Bridge maintenance.

