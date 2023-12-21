1 man dead after two vehicle crash in Butler County

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Butler County Wednesday night.

Around 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, officers and medics with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 5300 block of Hamilton Mason Rd in Liberty Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Initial reports show that an SUV was driving east on Hamilton Mason Road and a Volkswagen was driving west. The SUV driver went left of center and both cars struck head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen was treated at the scene and the passenger was taken to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Campus for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was transported to UC West Chester in critical condition and later died.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) is investigating the crash.

