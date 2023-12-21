Woman suffers brain bleed, serious injuries after alleged break-in

DAYTON — A woman was seriously injured after a man allegedly broke into her apartment and assaulted her.

On Dec. 17 Dayton officers were called to the 900 block of Wilmington Ave for reports of a burglary, according to court documents.

Officers found a woman inside the apartment building with “visible facial injuries.”

The woman said a man, identified as Montreal Speed, had forced his way into her apartment and assaulted her, court documents allege.

She said Speed punched and kicked her several times in the head and face.

He also allegedly pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Speed left the scene before officers arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was said to have a brain bleed and was taken to the intensive care unit with serious injuries.

Speed, 29, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault, according to court records.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

We will continue to follow this story.

