Ohio man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for role in drug conspiracy

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a narcotics conspiracy.

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Terrel Patterson, 38, of Columbus, was part of a drug trafficking organization that sold fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

He is a co-defendant of Petrocelli Robertson, 40, of Columbus, who was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison for running drug operations from Columbus houses and from prison.

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According to court documents, from February until July 2024, Patterson was an active participant in the drug conspiracy.

Patterson trafficked narcotics that he received from his girlfriend and co-defendant Amber Limoli. Limoli is Robertson’s former wife and admitted to continuing the drug operation while her former husband was in jail.

The couple exchanged messages often about which drugs were being sold and in what quantities. Patterson also messaged Limoli about obtaining more drug premises so they could “control the market.”

Patterson’s contact was saved in Limoli’s phone as “Partner in Crime.”

Throughout their investigation in this case, law enforcement seized at least 19 firearms, more than $130,000 in cash, jewelry, and ammunition from at least five different Columbus residences being used as drug premises.

Patterson had prior convictions dating back to 2006. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison for participating in a group that sold crack cocaine. He has at least two other former federal convictions for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Patterson pleaded guilty in July 2025 to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Limoli was also sentenced last month and received a term of imprisonment of 172 months for drug offenses, including drug crimes committed within 225 feet of Westgate Elementary School.

Robertson’s doorman, Danny Hood, was sentenced to 170 months in prison for overseeing one of the drug houses.

The investigation also revealed that Hood was renting rooms for women engaging in prostitution and was exchanging drugs for things of value. He exploited drug-addicted women, often letting them stay with him and assisting them as they engaged in prostitution so they would have cash to purchase drugs from him.

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