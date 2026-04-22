Local

Man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for robbing same bank at gunpoint twice

By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com
Bank Robbery Sentence Morrow Co (FBI Cincinnati)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

MORROW COUNTY — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for robbing the same bank at gunpoint twice in 2025.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

James Scurlock, 44, of Cardington, stole a total of almost $41,000 from a bank branch near the Polaris Mall.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to court documents, on March 6 and May 16 2025, Scurlock robbed the Huntington Bank on Gemini Place while carrying a firearm.

Scurlock wore a black sweatshirt, jeans, white Nike shoes, black gloves, and a white camouflage mask during both robberies.

During the first robbery, he initially inquired about opening a bank account.

After the teller asked him for two forms of identification, he pointed a handgun at the teller and told the teller to put money in his backpack. Scurlock stole approximately $13,700.

During the May robbery, Scurlock pointed the handgun at a teller before walking to two tellers’ drawers and taking cash.

He then ordered the tellers to the vault and placed more cash in his backpack.

Scurlock stole approximately $27,700 during the second robbery.

He was charged in June 2025 and pleaded guilty in October 2025.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0

Most Read