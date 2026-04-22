Man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for robbing same bank at gunpoint twice

MORROW COUNTY — An Ohio man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for robbing the same bank at gunpoint twice in 2025.

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James Scurlock, 44, of Cardington, stole a total of almost $41,000 from a bank branch near the Polaris Mall.

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According to court documents, on March 6 and May 16 2025, Scurlock robbed the Huntington Bank on Gemini Place while carrying a firearm.

Scurlock wore a black sweatshirt, jeans, white Nike shoes, black gloves, and a white camouflage mask during both robberies.

During the first robbery, he initially inquired about opening a bank account.

After the teller asked him for two forms of identification, he pointed a handgun at the teller and told the teller to put money in his backpack. Scurlock stole approximately $13,700.

During the May robbery, Scurlock pointed the handgun at a teller before walking to two tellers’ drawers and taking cash.

He then ordered the tellers to the vault and placed more cash in his backpack.

Scurlock stole approximately $27,700 during the second robbery.

He was charged in June 2025 and pleaded guilty in October 2025.

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