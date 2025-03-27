Ohio dairy farm issues voluntary recall for chocolate milk

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A dairy distributor based in Ohio has issued a voluntary recall for some of its whole chocolate milk, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Old Country Creamery, located in Geauga County, found that a laboratory analysis showed the product was improperly pasteurized.

Whole Chocolate Milk bottled in pint, quart, half-gallon, and gallon containers has been recalled, according to WOIO-19.

These products have an expiration date of 04/06/2025 and 04/13/2025 and were sold in 15 stores within 25 miles of Middlefield, Ohio.

There are no reports of illness related to the product at this time, according to WOIO-19.

If you drank the milk and experience signs or symptoms of foodborne illness, contact a doctor.

Anyone who purchased the milk can return it to the store for a refund. Those with questions are asked to call 440-548-2364.

