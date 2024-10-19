Ohio court officer arrested for alleged theft

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The fiscal officer of an Ohio Probate Court was arrested.

The Portage County Probate Court announced the fiscal officer Jennifer Urbania was arrested on an allegation of theft from a previous employer, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Urbania started with the court on July 22 of this year after completely the court’s standard interview process and passing a BCI background check, WOIO reported.

The allegations are unrelated to Urbania’s employment with the County or it’s finances, according to the court.

However, Judge Patricia J. Smith has reqqested a full audit of all financial records and accounts that Urbania had access too.

County Auditor Matt Kelly will oversee the process, WOIO reported. Urbania has been placed on unpaid leave.

