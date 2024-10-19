Multiple departments respond to barn fire in German Twp.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — Multiple departments are responding to a barn fire in German Township early Saturday morning.
Around 3:56 a.m., crews were called to the 15800 block of Kiefer Road in German Township on reports of a barn fire.
Multiple departments are providing mutual aid, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
It is unclear if any animals were in the barn when it caught fire.
This is a developing story.
