Multiple departments respond to barn fire in German Twp.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — Multiple departments are responding to a barn fire in German Township early Saturday morning.

Around 3:56 a.m., crews were called to the 15800 block of Kiefer Road in German Township on reports of a barn fire.

Multiple departments are providing mutual aid, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unclear if any animals were in the barn when it caught fire.

This is a developing story.

