Ohio company that can deliver legal cannabis to your doorstep is looking to expand

MASON, Ohio — A service that allows you to get legal cannabis delivered to your doorstep has been doing well in southwest Ohio and hopes to continue making money through expanding the business.

Alex Stanley, who launched his company Cinci 420 with his business partner, has been delivering cannabis products throughout Cincinnati ever since, according to our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Here’s how it works: Call or place your order online, choose free shipping or pay extra for next-hour delivery, verify you’re at least 21 and you’re good to good. Stanley tells WCPO that Cinci 420 does not want to rely solely on online shipments to make a profit.

“I think doing the deliveries — people feel safer cause you have to pay online before you can get the product so it’s 100 percent safe for the driver, you know. Everyone’s getting what they want,” he said.

Cinci420.com sells a variety of THCa products including concentrates, flower, pre-rolls and vapes. Because THCa is a non-intoxicating chemical present in cannabis and on its own cannot produce a high, it can be legally sold in Ohio. If you heat it, it becomes THC, which is psychoactive and produces hallucinogenic effects.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything in that way that’s OK and we’re keeping our employees out of trouble and keeping ourselves out of trouble,” said Stanley, who handles sales. “We just hope that everyone has good intent behind their actions. We’re responsible for supplying THCa so we’re just hoping people are responsible when they’re buying it and using it.”

Stanley said he ultimately hopes to grow his business and offer recreational marijuana, but he’s stuck in legal limbo like the rest of Ohio.

When Issue 2 passed last fall, it technically legalized recreational marijuana in the state for adults 21 and older to smoke as well as grow plants at home. But there’s still is no system in place for Ohioans to legally buy recreational marijuana because the state Division of Cannabis Control isn’t set to start processing retailer applications until June.

Issue 2 allows local cities and townships to prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries from operating. In December, several Greater Cincinnati municipalities enacted bans -- Fairfield, Liberty Twp. and West Chester. In the Dayton region, the cities of Riverside, Troy, West Carrollton, Centerville, Beavercreek and Washington Twp. all established moratoriums, which means shops would not be able to obtain licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

Hamilton also imposed a moratorium, but that Butler County city’s temporary ban is the first set to expire June 12.

“With the new laws coming we’ll see if we can continue to grow and take a storefront downtown,” Stanley said. Until then, he said he’ll continue to sell and deliver THCa products and hopes to add gummies soon.

Stanley posted signs advertising his delivery option at intersections in and around Cincinnati last month and he said orders have hit highs averaging 10 to 30 a day.

