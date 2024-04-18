Ringo Starr coming to the Miami Valley in September

KETTERING — A member of The Beatles will be performing in the Miami Valley later this year.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will be coming to the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Starr’s All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

Since starting his career with The Beatles in the 1960s, Starr has enjoyed a successful career as a singer, songwriter, drummer, collaborator, and producer.

Tickets go on sale on April 27 at 10 a.m.

