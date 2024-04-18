Local

Ringo Starr coming to the Miami Valley in September

By WHIO Staff

Photos: Ringo Starr through the years English musician Ringo Starr performs onstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 15, 2019 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS)

By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — A member of The Beatles will be performing in the Miami Valley later this year.

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will be coming to the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Sunday, Sept. 15.

>> Big changes in store to get students to school in Dayton after previous system ‘caused strain’

Starr’s All Starr Band features Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

Since starting his career with The Beatles in the 1960s, Starr has enjoyed a successful career as a singer, songwriter, drummer, collaborator, and producer.

Tickets go on sale on April 27 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read