Big changes in store to get students to school in Dayton after previous system ‘caused strain’

DAYTON — The Dayton Public School District will have a new transportation system when school returns in the fall for the 2024-25 school year.

Next school year, the district will be leaving behind its four-quadrant transportation system in favor of new north and south transportation zones.

Under the current system, K-8 students must attend a school within their quadrant to receive yellow bus transportation through the district.

The hope is that the new zones will “mitigate any transportation issues families have experienced” while also making the district “more attractive to those who have left due to quadrant concerns,” according to a district spokesperson.





