Surprise reunion: Military dad greets children at school after being away for months

KETTERING — A military father went to two different schools to surprise his children on Thursday afternoon.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was there for the suprise that you can watch LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Jacob Turner spent seven months away from his family at Army basic training.

Turner kicked off the surprise at Oakview Elementary School to surprise his daughter Maddisyn, and then over to his son Colton at Van Buren Middle School.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group