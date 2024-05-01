Mustang accelerated to 73 mph in 400ft moments before crash that killed 2, police say

DAYTON — New information about a crash that killed two men after their Mustang skidded out of control in front of a semi-truck.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the Mustang got up to 73 miles per hour in just 400 feet before it slammed into the semi.

On April 17, Dylan Duncan, 32, and Sean Muse, 28, died when their Mustang hydroplaned and hit a semi-truck at South Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown Pike.

“The perception, the reaction time for that driver was so short that they had no ability to be able to come to a stop or correct themselves,” Sgt. Gordon Cairns with Dayton police said.

Neither Duncan nor Muse were wearing seatbelts, but police said speed was likely the biggest factor in their deaths.

With summer driving season upon us, police are concerned about drivers not observing speed limits.

One huge problem area is thousands of drivers every day going through construction zones, and contraflow lanes on I-75.

“We’re still seeing drivers go 80 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour active construction zone,” Cairns said.

Cairns said there are still new traffic patterns about to happen north of downtown.

He was doing traffic enforcement there early this weekend briefly with construction workers.

“They were talking about the sheer speeds of vehicles going by and how scary they are,” he said.

Dayton police said they are going to enforce the posted speed limits on all roads.









