Ohio AG urges governor to veto plan to use unclaimed funds for football stadium

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is asking Gov. Mike DeWine to reject a plan that would allow the use of unclaimed funds for a new Browns stadium.

He argues this threatens to betray the public’s trust, makes Ohio an outlier nationally, and risks inadvertently harming taxpayers.

This comes days after the Ohio House and Senate officially passed the state’s two-year operating budget

The budget includes the allocation of $600 million from the state’s unclaimed funds program for a new Cleveland Browns football stadium.

Yost is asking DeWine to issue a line-item veto, to strike this individual part of the budget.

“Billionaires should finance their own stadiums—full stop," Yost wrote.

DeWine’s deadline to decide on the budget is June 30.

