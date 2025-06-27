Woman distracted by Taco Bell rear ends sheriff’s office cruiser

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — A woman distracted by her late-night snack rear-ended a sheriff’s office cruiser this week, sending the deputy to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11:09 p.m. on Tuesday on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies was on patrol on I-43 when he saw a vehicle coming up behind him at a high rate of speed.

“The deputy was in the right lane, traveling at approximately 60 mph, when the vehicle continued to close the distance. The deputy tried to accelerate, but that did not prevent the accident. The vehicle rear-ended him at a high rate of speed,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, a 41-year-old woman, said she was eating Taco Bell while driving and wasn’t paying attention when the crash happened.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

