Officials warning of phone scammers pretending to be city employees

DAYTON — Officials are warning residents of phone scammers pretending to be city employees.

The City of Dayton posted a warning on their Facebook page about reports of a phone scam targeting Dayton residents.

The scammer reportedly is calling residents claiming to be an employee of the City of Dayton and asking for private information.

City officials said they will never ask for personal information via phone, email, or social media.

“If you receive such a request, do NOT share any information. and report the incident to the police. Stay safe, Dayton!” the post read.

