Thousands of fans pay final respects to Reds legend Pete Rose

CINCINNATI — Sunday’s rainy weather did not stop fans from remembering Major League Baseball’s Hit King.

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose was honored Sunday with a 14-hour-long memorial at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds shared photos on social media.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Rose died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30.

The 14-hour visitation, in honor of Rose’s jersey number, was arranged by the Cincinnati Reds with cooperation from Rose’s daughters, Fawn and Kara, who exchanged hugs, stories and even some tears with fans, according to the Associated Press.

“We wanted to do something like this,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame. “You could see from the turnout; it means a lot to the people here. It’s a moving experience.”

It is going on until 9 p.m. tonight.

The Reds plan to honor Rose on “Pete Rose Day” when they play the Chicago White Sox on May 14 with the first pitch planned for 7:14 p.m., also in homage to his No. 14.

Saying goodbye to Pete 🌹 pic.twitter.com/LHr7646E6F — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 10, 2024

