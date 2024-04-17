Officials warn of motorcycle safety after multiple serious, deadly crashes

DAYTON — There’s a push for safety after another deadly motorcycle crash in our area.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Motorcyclists gathered at Flying Pig Tavern in Fairborn for “bike night” Tuesday.

Some riders heard about the recent number of motorcycle crashes across the Miami Valley.

“I saw it on the news and that’s very, very sad,” James Williams said.

“It definitely crushes your soul,” Ian Wayne, Harley Davidson salesman said.

When the weather gets nice, Sgt. Ryan Purpura with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there’s often an increase in crashes

Since Sunday, News Center 7 has covered three motorcycle crashes that left two dead and one seriously injured.

>> Motorcyclist dies after crash involving Amazon driver in Shelby County

“We ask that the motoring public can look out for those motorcycles — look twice, save a life,” Purpura said.

His advice for bikers is to wear as much protective gear as possible.

“Sometimes if I’m out on the highway, I will wear a helmet,” Williams said.

>> 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Dayton

Purpura said drivers need to watch out for bikers.

Wayne said that doesn’t happen often.

“You have to keep your head on a swivel and expect everybody else to pull out in front of you,” Wayne said.

Wayne said nothing, including crashes, would keep him off his bike.

“if you ride motorcycles you’re never scared,” Wayne said. “It is what it is.. you just know the risk.”

Purpura added that motorcyclists need to take their training seriously and make sure they have the proper license to ride a motorcycle.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety offers training courses for basic or returning riders, more information can be found here.

